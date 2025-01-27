“It will strengthen his case” - Former India batter on what Hardik Pandya needs to do to be considered for captaincy

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is among the key players in the side in limited-overs cricket. Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has urged the all-rounder to return to first-class cricket if he wants to captain India.

Hardik was expected to take over as T20I captain after Rohit Sharma. However, Suryakumar Yadav was given the job. Moreover, Axar Patel was made India's vice-captain for the ongoing five-match T20I series against England despite Hardik Pandya being in the team.

Manjrekar said that Hardik will have to get back to playing first-class cricket regularly and show his willingness to be considered for captaincy.

"The dynamics of Indian cricket can change with new management in the BCCI or the selection committee. Everyone has a unique approach. For Pandya, the key will be to show his willingness to play consistently. He hardly plays First-Class cricket, but if he starts doing so, it will strengthen his case," Manjrekar was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Hardik Pandya has not played Test cricket for India since 2018

Hardik Pandya made his Test debut in 2017 against Sri Lanka at Galle. However, he has played only 11 Tests for India, scoring 532 runs at an average of 31.29 with one hundred and four fifties. The all-rounder has also picked up 17 wickets.

His Test career took a backseat after a lower-back injury during the 2018 Asia Cup. He was not able to bowl for longer periods and hence did not play Tests in order to prolong his career. Hardik's last Test came against England at Southampton in 2018.

Moreover, it has been many years since the all-rounder also played first-class cricket. He last played a first-class game back in 2018, representing Baroda against Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy fixture. Hardik managed to pick up five wickets in the first innings and two in the second apart from scoring 73 runs as the game ended in a draw eventually.

Looking at his first-class career, he has played a total of 29 games, scoring 1351 runs at an average of 30.02 with one hundred and 10 fifties. With the ball, he has picked up 48 wickets at an average of 30.95 and an economy rate of 3.30.

