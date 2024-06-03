"It will take like one-and-a-half hours to the ground" - Wanindu Hasaranga raises concerns about traveling for the 2024 T20 World Cup

Sri Lankan captain Wanindu Hasarana has raised concerns about the excessive traveling time from the team hotel to the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, the venue for their 2024 T20 World Cup opener against South Africa. The match is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 3, at 10:30 am local time to cater to the prime TV itinerary in Asia.

The Sri Lankan team hotel is one-and-half hours away from the venue, which means that to arrive three hours before the start of the game, the Lankans would have to start as early as six in the morning.

"The only concern is we have to come early to the ground. We had to come at 7.30 in the morning because we were so far from the ground. It will take like one-and-a-half hours to the ground. That's the only concern we have," Hasaranga said.

Sri Lanka already had enough traveling issues, with their flight to New York from Florida being delayed by almost 12 hours. They were supposed to land in the city on Friday evening (May 31) but could do so only by Saturday morning (June 1). According to Newswire, they complained to the International Cricket Council (ICC) about the issue.

Hasaranga says Sri Lanka are "really well prepared"

Sri Lanka have one of the most difficult group-stage schedules in the T20 World Cup 2024 as they'd be playing at four different venues - New York, Dallas, Florida, and St. Lucia.

However, Hasaranga said the Lankans are well-prepared for the conditions.

"First of all, we prepared really well. We came two weeks early to North Carolina, had practice sessions there and we played two practice matches in Florida. I think as a team, we prepared really well and the conditions are similar to Sri Lanka," he said.

"We saw the practice games against India and Bangladesh, we saw the wicket and it's bounce is uneven; we saw the tennis ball like bounce - I think otherwise, the wicket was good and good outfield as well. So, I think it will be helpful for our bowlers," the spinner added.

