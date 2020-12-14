It will be a very unique and special occasion: Trent Boult on New Zealand's prospects of reaching WTC Final

Trent Boult, one of New Zealand's premier pacers, is confident that New Zealand can make it to the World Test Championship (WTC) Final.

Speaking at the post-matchday presser at the end of the third day's play in the 2nd Test against West Indies, Trent Boult jokingly stated that he is in no rush to return to Lord's for another final - the same venue where New Zealand fell short on boundary count in the World Cup 2019 Final.

He said:

"I'm not in a huge rush to go back to Lord's but obviously it'll be a special occasion. It'll be very, very unique. Obviously [it] hasn't been done before in a sense of having a final kind of playoff Test match. But it's why you play the game. It's why you put the hours in to lift those trophies in the end so I can't think of a better bunch of guys to try and lift it with than this Test side."

New Zealand have a good chance of making it to Lord's

New Zealand, currently positioned third on the WTC Points Table, will need to finish in the top two to book a ticket for Lord's 2021.

With the 2-0 series victory over the West Indies, New Zealand have displaced England from the No. 3 spot and are closing in on India and Australia.

World Test Championship (WTC) Points Table (Image Courtesy: ICC)

All of New Zealand's remaining WTC fixtures are scheduled at home. They have won 11 and drawn 4 of the last 15 Tests that they have played in their own backyard. Moreover, they have lost only 5 home Tests in the last ten years - a sizeable indicator that they have a decent chance of making it to Lord's.

New Zealand's next home assignment is against Pakistan with a two-Test series commencing on Boxing Day at the Bay Oval in Tauranga.