“It was my wrong call” – Ravindra Jadeja tenders public apology on social media after Sarfaraz Khan’s run-out in IND vs ENG 3rd Test

Ravindra Jadeja has tendered a public apology on social media after being involved in debutant Sarfaraz Khan’s unfortunate run-out during the third Test between India and England in Rajkot on Thursday, February 15.

For the unversed, Jadeja made a wrong call when he was on 99, and a direct hit from Mark Wood at the non-striker ended Sarfaraz’s knock.

Sarfaraz looked set for a big score but departed for 62 runs off 66 balls, an innings filled with a six and nine boundaries.

During his knock, he also became the fastest to reach half-century for India on Test debut. The right-handed batter also shared a 77-run partnership with Jadeja for the fifth wicket to put India in a pole position.

Jadeja has now shared an Instagram story, writing:

“Feeling bad for Sarfaraz Khan, it was my wrong call. Well played!”

“Jadeja, I thought had got into a shell” – Anil Kumble on Sarfaraz Khan’s run-out

Former India captain Anil Kumble, who handed Sarfaraz Khan his debut Test cap, was unhappy with the latter’s mode of dismissal against England on Day 1 of the third Test.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Ravindra Jadeja had entered a shell as the latter took 26 balls to go from 90 to 100.

The 53-year-old reckoned that the all-rounder was in a defensive mindset, which resulted in the confusion. He, however, was impressed with Sarfaraz’s batting display before he got out against the run of play.

Kumble told Jio Cinema:

"Sarfaraz was dominating in that partnership. Jadeja, I thought had got into a shell, that sometimes creates a mindset where you are not clear about the decision-making. Maybe that was one of the reasons and possibly."

At stumps on Day 1, the hosts were 326/5, with Jadeja (110 off 212) and Kuldeep Yadav (one off 10) at the crease. India captain Rohit Sharma led from the front, scoring 131 off 196 balls, including three maximums and 14 boundaries.

Other than the run-out, Mark Wood picked up three wickets for England, while Tom Hartley dismissed Rajat Patidar.

