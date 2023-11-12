“Itna budha ho gaya hai yaar, thoda sa color karlo Moin” – Sourav Ganguly advises Moin Khan in heartwarming interaction during 2023 World Cup

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was recently shown in Pakistan’s popular cricket show ‘The Pavilion’ amid the ongoing 2023 World Cup.

In a heartwarming conversation with A-Sports, Ganguly referred to former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, one of the show panelists. The 51-year-old pointed out how the former wicketkeeper-batter looked a lot older than his real age (52) and advised him to dye his hair.

Ganguly further reminisced about his memories from India's tour of Pakistan in 2004, where he led Team India to a 2-1 win in the Test series before guiding the Men in Blue to a 3-2 victory in the ODI series.

He said:

“Moin Khan to itna budha ho gaya hai yaar, thoda sa color karlo Moin, hamare jaisa, thoda sa acha lagega (Moin Khan has got a lot older, his hair has turned grey. Dye your hair like me, it will look better).”

Ganguly also said:

“First of all, my warm greetings to all the Pakistan fans. It always feels great whenever there is contact with Pakistan, whether with the media or during my playing days.

"I still remember that 2004 tour, what a tour it was. We had gone for three Tests and five ODIs. I still reminisce about those memories. There’s Wasim (Akram), Misbah (ul-Haq), Shoaib (Malik) and Moin Khan.”

“The next time you wish to go out, please inform our security” – When former Pakistan PM warned Sourav Ganguly about his midnight adventures in Lahore

Sourav Ganguly was warned by the-then Pakistan Prime Minister Pervez Musharraf for his midnight adventures in Lahore in 2004. That came as he breached the high-security cordon to enjoy kebabs and tandoori dishes at the iconic food street in Gawalmandi.

Musharraf told Ganguly (as revealed in the latter's autobiography):

“The next time you wish to go out, please inform our security. We will arrange an entourage to go with you. Do not indulge in these risky adventures again by yourself.”

Sourav Ganguly led India to 76 and 21 wins in 146 ODIs and 49 Tests, respectively. The veteran also served as the chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He is the mentor of the Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals.