"Itna galat kaise ho sakte hai bhai" - Bangladesh mercilessly trolled as Tamim Iqbal and Taskin Ahmed take a bizarre review during BAN vs ENG 2nd ODI

In one of the most bizarre incidents in cricket, Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal took one of the worst reviews in the history of the game during the second ODI against England in Dhaka on Friday, March 3.

The incident took place in the 48th over of England's innings off Taskin Ahmed’s bowling. The bowler looked certain that the ball hit the pads first and convinced Tamim to go for the review. Replays showed that the ball hit the middle of the bat.

The TV umpire didn’t even bother taking an ultra-edge as Adil Rashid middled it with the bat. The batter shook his head in absolute disbelief.

Fans mercilessly trolled the hosts for taking one of the worst reviews since the technology first came into existence in 2008.

One user wrote on Twitter:

"That review was so bad it should come with penalty runs."

Another user shared a hilarious meme that read:

"Itna galat kaise ho sakte hai bhai (How can you be so wrong brother?)

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Aran Khalastchi ✡️ @aran_khalas Wow just seen the review from Bangladesh on Rashid. Absolute horror Wow just seen the review from Bangladesh on Rashid. Absolute horror

Jon Reeve @jon_reeve What prize do Bangladesh get for making the worst LBW review call in the history of cricket? What prize do Bangladesh get for making the worst LBW review call in the history of cricket? https://t.co/SfJWRdCpXc

Nilutpol @Nilutpol324 #BangladeshReview It was from the middle of the bat!!!! What a review by Bangladesh 🤣🤣🤣 #BANvsENG It was from the middle of the bat!!!! What a review by Bangladesh 🤣🤣🤣 #BANvsENG #BangladeshReview

Matt Maycock @mattmaycock Best review I've ever seen there from Bangladesh Best review I've ever seen there from Bangladesh 😂

its T.Bean @iamkth2 @Cricketracker It's the bowler Taskin who appealed asked for review not Tamim. @Cricketracker It's the bowler Taskin who appealed asked for review not Tamim.

ABHI @Y1ABHISHEKKUMAR Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra A bizarre review by Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI against England. A bizarre review by Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI against England. https://t.co/TEAxR4dxhD TAMIM IQBAL (C) :-Innings break hone wala tha REVIEW second inning me bekar ho jata isliye le liya twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… TAMIM IQBAL (C) :-Innings break hone wala tha REVIEW second inning me bekar ho jata isliye le liya twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

Louis @dinglouis_ That might be the worst review I’ve ever seen hahahaha. #BANvsENG That might be the worst review I’ve ever seen hahahaha. #BANvsENG

Laura @LauraSco88



Tamim Iqbal: Hold my T shaped arm gesture.



#BANvsENG #NZvENG Tim Southee: I am terrible at reviewing.Tamim Iqbal: Hold my T shaped arm gesture. Tim Southee: I am terrible at reviewing.Tamim Iqbal: Hold my T shaped arm gesture.#BANvsENG #NZvENG

England beat Bangladesh by 132 runs, take an unassailable 2-0 lead in series

A clinical batting performance from England helped Jos Buttler and Co. beat Bangladesh by 132 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Jason Roy top scored with 132 off 124 balls, including a maximum of 18 boundaries. Buttler also scored 76 off 64 deliveries. Moeen Ali and Sam Curran also chipped in with quickfire knocks of 42 and 33 as England posted 326/7 in the allotted 50 overs.

For the hosts, Taskin Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/66. Mehidy Hasan Miraz scalped a couple of wickets, while Shakib Al Hasan and Taijul Islam scalped one each.

In response, a clinical bowling display from Curran and Adil Rashid helped the visitors bundle out Bangladesh for 194 in 44.4 overs. The duo scalped four wickets each, while Moeen Ali also bagged a wicket.

Shakib Al Hasan top-scored for Bangladesh with 58 as the batting unit failed to deliver in the run chase. The two teams will face off in the third T20I at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday, March 6.

Get India vs Australia Live Score updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes