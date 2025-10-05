"Jaake unko sorry toh bol" - Team India star narrates hilarious story involving Rohit Sharma amid IND vs WI 2025 Tests

Team India opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal shared a hilarious incident about missing the team bus after the second Test during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The youngster added that India captain Rohit Sharma was quite funny even in those moments and asked him to apologize to the entire team, including the support staff.

Notably, Jaiswal missed the Indian cricket team’s bus to Adelaide airport. Later, a senior security officer took him to the airport in a car. The team management waited nearly 20 minutes before deciding to leave without the batting prodigy.

Speaking to podcaster Raj Shamani on YouTube, Jaiswal said:

“1:13:45 – I thought our arrival time was our departure time, so I got a little confused. I told, ‘Sir, this was a genuine mistake. I am very sorry.’ He said, ‘It’s okay, but be aware.’ Rohit bhai was very funny in those moments as well. He didn’t say much, told, ‘Jake unko sorry to bol (At least, go and tender and aplogy to them).’ Then I went and said, of course, to the entire team. I deserve to miss the bus if I am late. It’s okay, and I accept the punishment as well, in general, if I get that… Sometimes you unknowingly make mistakes; nobody does it on purpose.”

The Mumbai batter further opened up about waking up the entire night visualizing ahead of his Test debut against the West Indies in 2023. He continued:

40:09 – I didn’t sleep the whole night. I tried to sleep at night. I was visualizing that I was playing, scoring, and making 100… That is the best time to visualize. I was thinking that I have to play, travel for an hour, and stay fresh as well. Rest and recovery are needed… You wouldn’t believe that I planned to go into the tub filled with warm water, sit for a while, and then I might sleep. I couldn’t sleep; I tried a lot. I accepted that I am not going to sleep.”

“I played the match. I thought that this feeling won’t come again, it’s the first such feeling, and let’s enjoy this… because you’ll debut only once. After that Test cap, I didn’t feel like that. The test cap was something else for me. It’s the best moment when I got that… I am speechless. That was the thing I really enjoyed… I knew 10-15 days before that I would play,” he added.

Jaiswal smashed 171 runs in his Test against WI in Roseau. Since then, he has established himself as a swashbuckling opener for India in the longest format. The left-handed batter has amassed 2245 runs in 25 Tests at an average of 49.88 with the help of two double centuries and four tons.

Not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, or MS Dhoni, Yashasvi Jaiswal picks his cricket idol

Yashasvi Jaiswal further picked legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar as his cricket idol. The 23-year-old said he was awestruck when he first met Sachin, calling it a once-in-a-lifetime moment. He said in the same video:

“1:34:09 – My idol - it was Sachin Tendulkar sir. So, I always look up to him since I am young… Hear him, watch about him. Everything what he does, how humble he is. When you meet him, you feel like he’s amazing, like when he talks, tells you something. When he meets people, how generous he is. It’s very nice and it gives you a feeling that you’ll remember for the rest of your life. So, that’s what he did when I met him first. That stays with me. Now I still feel like that. When I saw him for the first time, I was like, ‘Wow.’”

Yashasvi Jaiswal will next be seen in action in the second Test against the West Indies of the ongoing series at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi, beginning on October 10.

