Jack Leach in major doubt for 2nd IND vs ENG Test due to knee injury - Reports 

England head coach Brendon McCullum's ambition to field an all-spin bowling attack for the second Test against India is in major doubt as Jack Leach might not be fit in time for the upcoming encounter due to a knee injury that he sustained in the series opener in Hyderabad.

The left-arm spinner injured his left knee while fielding during the very first day of the first Test, and he proceeded to aggravate the injury on Day 2 with yet another fielding effort. He was off the field across different spells and the injury hampered his bowling ability to an extent as well.

Leach was also spotted on the field in the latter stages of the Test with heavy strapping on his knee, and ended up bowling 10 overs in the second innings, claiming a wicket as well. England's spin-bowling coach, Jeetan Patel, gave an update on Leach's physical condition, saying:

"He banged his knee last night, the first dive down at fine leg," Patel said. "Then he banged it again today and it's giving him a little gyp, to be honest. You noticed in the outfield he was a little sluggish trying to get to balls, but he stuck at it and I thought he actually bowled really, really well considering."

According to a report by the BBC, Jack Leach did not bowl in the nets on Wednesday, January 31, and with only a day remaining for the second Test in Vishakapatnam, there is a high chance that the left-arm spinner will not feature in the playing XI.

Jack Leach's injury could pave the way for Shoaib Bashir's debut

England are likely to go spin heavy once again for the second Test, and as a result, a spinner is likely to replace Jack Leach in the setup instead of a pacer like James Anderson or Ollie Robinson.

Shoaib Bashir, who recently arrived in India after missing the series opener due to issues with his visa, is the sole frontline spin option left in the squad and could make is debut for England.

Tom Hartley, who announced himself into the Test cricket scene with a memorable seven-wicket haul in the second innings, will retain his place alongwith Rehan Ahmed, who will be the senior most member in the spin department with two appearances to his name so far. Furthermore, Joe Root has also proven to be quite efficient with his off-spin bowling in subcontinent condition.

Team India and England will lock horns in the second Test of the series in Vishakapatnam, scheduled to begin from Friday, February 2 onwards. The visitors currently have a 1-0 lead in the five-match affair.

Will Jack Leach beat the odds to feature in the second Test against India? Let us know what you think.

