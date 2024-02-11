Jack Leach ruled out of the remainder of India vs England Test series

England's left-arm spinner Jack Leach has been ruled out of the remaining three Tests of the ongoing series against India due to an injury to his left knee. Leach had sustained the injury during the first Test in Hyderabad, where the visitors won by 28 runs.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Sunday (February 11) released a statement, confirming that Leach won't be playing any further part in the series. They also stated that the left-arm spinner will head back to England from Abu Dhabi, where the visitors are enjoying a short break with their family.

Here's what the official release from ECB about Jack Leach read:

"Leach sustained the injury during England’s first Test victory in Hyderabad and missed the second Test in Vizag as a result. He will fly home from Abu Dhabi in the next 24 hours, where the England team have been staying ahead of the third Test in Rajkot, which starts on Thursday. Leach will work closely with the England and Somerset medical teams in respect of his rehabilitation."

The ECB confirmed that England will not be naming any replacement for Leach. The visitors have backed a bowling combination of three spinners and a lone pacer so far in the series.

England need to fill the void of Jack Leach's experience

The inexperience of the spinners proved to be one of the main reasons why England lost the second Test against India in Visakhapatnam. It resulted in inconsistent lines and lengths and one may feel that Jack Leach's presence would have certainly helped bring control.

Quite a few cricket pundits, including former England skipper Michael Vaughan, have suggested that England need to play with an extra seamer in the remainder of the series.

It will be interesting to see if the visitors continue their combination or look to play two out of the four fast bowling options they have in James Anderson, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, and Gus Atkinson.

