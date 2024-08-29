Jacob Oram appointed New Zealand men's team bowling coach ahead of subcontinent tours 

Former all-rounder Jacob Oram has been appointed as the new bowling coach of the New Zealand men's team. The role was vacated following Shane Jurgensen's departure after the 2023 ODI World Cup campaign in India.

Oram has worked as a bowling consultant with the team in the past on select tours, such as the away series against Bangladesh in 2023, the home series against Australia in 2024 as well as the recently held 2024 T20 World Cup.

The new bowling coach will assume his role from October 7 onwards. He has an interesting set of assignments lined up, with the Blackcaps scheduled to tour India and Sri Lanka in the coming months as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

“I’m really excited to have the opportunity to be involved with the BLACKCAPS again. To be back involved with a team that means so much to me and has been a big part of my life is a real honour," Jacob Oram said in a statement released by New Zealand Cricket.

“The recent opportunities I’ve had have been a great insight into where this team is going and I’m excited to continue that work in the coming seasons. There’s a fresh new wave of talent coming through in the BLACKCAPS bowling ranks and I hope that I can share my knowledge and experience to help best prepare them for the challenges of international cricket," he added.

Oram represented New Zealand in 33 Tests, 160 ODIs, and 36 T20Is. He retired from the longest format in 2009, and continued to play white-ball cricket until 2012.

Jacob Oram has been in the coaching circuit since 2014

The all-rounder transitioned into a coaching role soon after his retirement. He was appointed as New Zealand A's bowling coach in 2014. He was also the bowling coach of the New Zealand women's team from 2018 to 2021, which included overseeing the team during the home ODI World Cup in 2021.

"He brings a deep understanding of the international game, but also experience in franchise cricket which will be worthwhile in understanding the modern player and the changing landscape of the modern game. It’s a really exciting opportunity for him and we’re looking forward to having him join the group full-time," New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said.

New Zealand's red-ball season will begin with a one-off Test against Afghanistan in Noida from September 9 onwards.

