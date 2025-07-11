"Jad se ukhad denge" - When a legendary Bollywood actor hilariously trolled England's Joe Root

Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan once hilariously trolled England's star batter Joe Root. The incident took place during the 2016 T20 World Cup in India.

The veteran actor's comments came in response to a sarcastic X post by former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff. After Virat Kohli's heroics powered India to a famous six-wicket win over Australia in the 2016 T20 World Cup, Flintoff cheekily suggested that the Indian batter would soon match Root's level if he continued batting so well.

Kohli played a terrific unbeaten 82-run knock off 51 deliveries in the virtual quarter-final in Mohali. He was the lone warrior for India, helping the Men in Blue overhaul the 161-run target in 19.1 overs.

Reacting to Flintoff's tweet on Kohli, Bachchan wrote:

"@flintoff11 @imVkohli @root66 @englandcricket Root who ? जड़ से उखाड़ देंगे Root ko (we will uproot) ..!!!

India's 2016 T20 World Cup campaign ended with a heartbreaking seven-wicket defeat to eventual champions West Indies in the semifinal in Mumbai. England, on the other hand, qualified for the final in Kolkata, where they suffered a four-wicket defeat.

West Indies required 19 runs to win from the last over, with four wickets in hand. Carlos Brathwaite delivered a sensational performance under pressure, hitting Ben Stokes for four back-to-back sixes to take his team to victory.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli enjoyed an imperious run at the 2016 T20 World Cup. He amassed 273 runs across five innings at a strike rate of 146.77. He remained not out on three occasions, finishing with an astonishing average of 136.50.

The Team India star was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for his phenomenal batting exploits. Joe Root also looked in stunning form at the showpiece event.

He was the third-highest run-getter of the edition, chalking up 249 runs from six outings at an average of 49.80 and a strike rate of 146.47.

Joe Root slammed his 37th Test hundred with a 104-run knock in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

England and India are currently battling it out against each other in the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. England won the toss at Lord's, London, and chose to bat first on Day 1 (Thursday, July 10).

Joe Root was the top performer with the bat for the hosts in the innings. He remained unbeaten on 99 at Stumps. The 34-year-old reached his century with a four off Jasprit Bumrah on the first ball of Day 2.

This was the ace batter's 37th Test ton in the format. He now has 11 Test centuries against India, the joint-most with Australia's Steve Smith. England were ultimately bowled out for 387. Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming his 15th five-wicket haul in the format.

It is worth noting that this was Joe Root's eighth Test century at Lord's. During the knock, he also became the first batter to score over 3000 runs against India in Tests.

