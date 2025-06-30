“Jadeja is not a front-line spinner in English conditions” - Former India coach’s brutal statement ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India coach Greg Chappell questioned Ravindra Jadeja's inclusion in the playing XI for the England tour as a frontline spinner. The left-handed all-rounder had a poor outing in the series opener at Headingley, Leeds, scoring 36 runs across two innings, and picking up a solitary wicket.

Jadeja has copped a lot of blame, especially for his timid bowling display on Day 5. Fans and pundits slammed the spinner for not making the most of the rough, as England cruised in the fourth innings to chase down a record 371 to claim an early series lead.

There is also scrutiny over the all-rounder's batting as he has not crossed the 30-run mark across the last six innings. His tendency to be trapped at the crease and doubts regarding his ability to bat with the tail have also raised serious questions of late.

Greg Chappell opined that Jadeja can only feature as the second spinner, and not as the lone option, if India wishes to have more balance in the team.

"Jadeja is not a front-line spinner in English conditions. If his batting is considered good enough, he can be a support spinner; otherwise a rethink is necessary. If India are to reverse their fortunes in this series then a better balanced team is required," he wrote in his column for ESPN Cricinfo.

"I don't agree that an extra batter who bowls should be selected as insurance against top-order collapses. The top six must be trusted to deliver the runs and that the best combination to secure the requisite 20 wickets is available to the captain," he added.

Jadeja was dropped for the initial Tests in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series as Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin featured in Perth and Adelaide, respectively. Returning to the playing XI, the left-handed player responded strongly with a crucial fifty, cementing his place for the remainder of the series.

"I don't think he is the best option to have" - Brad Haddin on Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 2nd Test

Former Australia wicket-keeper Brad Haddin was among the prominent figures ot question Ravindra Jadeja's place in Team India's playing XI. He opined that the veteran all-rounder is arguably not the best option to have in overseas conditions, and called for Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion, as he is an attacking option.

"Are we seeing the decline of Ravindra Jadeja? I mean yes, he is effective in Indian conditions and how hard it is to play left-arm spin in India but I don't think he is the best option to have in the team spin wise. I would look at Kuldeep. Someone who is an attacking spinner, who can get wickets. You’ve got a couple of hold-in bowlers. Siraj can play that role, but I think they need to be a bit more bold in their selection of bowlers," Haddin said on the LiSTNR Sport podcast (via Hindustan Times).

The second Test between India and England is scheduled to take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham, from Wednesday, July 2, onwards. Ben Stokes and co. have a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

