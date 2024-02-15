"Jadeja is the opposite of Ranbir from Animal"- Top 10 funny memes as India reach 326/5 on day 1 of 3rd Test vs England in Rajkot

Team India reached 326/5 at stumps on Day 1 of the third Test against England in Rajkot on Thursday (February 15). The five-match series is currently level at 1-1.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first earlier in the morning in the third Test. Express English pacer Mark Wood stunned the hosts with a magnificent new ball spell, dismissing both Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) and Shubman Gill (0) cheaply.

Left arm-spinner Tom Hartley then sent Rajat Patidar (5) to the pavilion in the 9th over, reducing India to 33/3. The veteran duo of Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja took charge of the proceedings in this precarious situation and put on a 204-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Rohit notched up his 11th Test century and stood tall for his team in a dire situation. He mixed caution perfectly with aggression during his 131 (196). Ravindra Jadeja (110*) complemented him well and also went on to score his fourth Test century.

Sarfaraz Khan (62) hit an impactful half-century on debut after Rohit's departure and impressed everyone. He unfortunately departed in the final hour of the day after a misunderstanding while running between the wickets. Kuldeep Yadav (1*) then kept Ravindra Jadeja company till the stumps as India finished with 326/5.

The engaging action that unfolded on Day 1 of the third Test enthralled cricket fans. They expressed their reactions to the same by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

"Initially, when you're new, you do feel whether you belong to the level"- Sarfaraz Khan after play on day 1 of 3rd IND vs ENG Test

At the press conference after Day 1 of the 3rd Test against England, Sarfaraz Khan said that he was nervous during his first few moments at the crease on debut. He revealed that conversations with batting partner Ravindra Jadeja helped in settling his nerves. Khan said:

"Initially, when you're new, you do feel whether you belong to the level and you get nervous. I did get nervous when I missed a sweep shot right at the start. However, he (Jadeja) told me, 'Just spend time in the middle. Things automatically will get easier.' I followed that and runs kept flowing."

Reacting to his run-out dismissal, he continued:

"Miscommunication happens, it's just a part of the game. Run-outs happen in cricket. It's completely normal."

On Jadeja's exchange with him after stumps, Sarfaraz added:

"He told me that miscommunication happened from his end. However, I just said in return that it's okay such things happen."

