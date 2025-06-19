"He'll do it better than anybody else" - Sanjay Manjrekar backs Team India star to regain form in ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has backed Team India's keeper-batter Rishabh Pant to shine in the side's upcoming five-match Test series against England. He, however, urged the southpaw not to take the added pressure of senority.

Manjrekar emphasized that Pant is a proven match-winner and can lead his team to victories single-handedly. He wished to see the left-handed batter play freely in the crucial series.

The cricketer-turned-commentator's comments came while talking to ESPNcricinfo. He said (from 16:29):

"He should be thinking like that because this is a guy when he's not taking unnecessary burden, when he's out there and the team depends on him to win a game, that's what he'll do. He'll do it better than anybody else can do it. But going into a Test match thinking he's the second-most experienced batter or one of the most experienced batters, that kind of pressure is not needed."

Manjrekar suggested that Pant's performances will depend on how head coach Gautam Gambhir handles him.

"Gautam Gambhir has a very important role to play with Rishabh Pant. Somehow get Rishabh Pant to think like he was thinking two-three years back. In a way, he's a temperamental cricketer. So if handled well by the coach, and given the best possible support that suits his nature, [he will do well]," the ex-India batter added (from 16:53).

It is worth mentioning that Pant's batting form came under the scanner during the recently concluded 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). However, he redeemed himself in Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) last league fixture with a 118*-run knock off 61 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Pant has done well in red-ball cricket and is India's first wicketkeeper to hit a Test century in England. He has amassed 781 runs across 21 innings against England in the format.

"Test cricket will set him free" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Rishabh Pant's success in red-ball cricket

In the same video, Sanjay Manjrekar pointed out that Test cricket has been Rishabh Pant's best format so far in his international career. He opined that the upcoming Test series will be a great opportunity for the 27-year-old to regain his mojo.

He also reckoned that Pant's Test career could end up being similar to legendary Indian opener Virender Sehwag's. Manjrekar remarked (from 14:40):

"I think Test cricket will set him free. In a way, going down the same route or journey that Virender Sehwag went when he came to Indian cricket, because he came into Indian cricket as a very attacking batter batting down the order, ideal for white-ball cricket, bowled a few over of off-spin, and ended up actually excelling in Test cricket as an opener.

"Rishabh Pant has been at the international level for a number of years, and somehow, all his exceptional and great performances have come at the Test level."

The Test series opener between India and England will kick off on Friday, June 20. The match will be played at Headingley, Leeds.

