“I think Ishant Sharma has played his last test” – Wasim Jaffer 

Former Indian opener and current social media sensation Wasim Jaffer has shared his views on veteran pacer Ishant Sharma’s Test career.

The veteran pacer's Test career has been under scrutiny for quite some time. He is no longer one of the first names in the team sheet and has not been a part of the starting XI in the first two matches against South Africa.

Speaking on the Inside Cricket show, Jaffer said:

“I think so [he has played his last Test for India]. If Bumrah, Shami and Siraj are fit, they are the first three seamers. Then you have Shardul and Umesh. Shardul is an all-rounder now so that makes him choose ahead [of other bowlers]. So, definitely, for Ishant, it will be difficult.”

As explained by Jaffer, Shardul and Siraj found a place in the first two tests against South Africa ahead of the veteran pacer. Sharma was also dropped in the second test against New Zealand in Mumbai after he returned a blank in the first test at Kanpur.

“Obviously, when you are on long tours, the top seamers will be rested or the line-up will be rotated and probably then a place for Ishant will open up. In that case, he will play a few games.”

Ishant might take a call after the South Africa Series – Wasim Jaffer

According to Jaffer, considering the team selection, the veteran pacer might think of retiring from the international side.

The pacer has not got any wickets in the last two tests that he played against England and New Zealand. He is good at restricting batters from scoring freely. However, it doesn’t match with India’s and Virat Kohli’s attacking approach.

Jaffer said:

“But I feel for somebody like Ishant Sharma, who has played over 100 Tests and taken over 300 wickets, I don’t think that is right. So, somewhere I feel he will take a call after the South Africa series. I am sure, he must be thinking about this too.”

Sharma has claimed 14 wickets in 2021 in 8 Test matches. Jaspreet Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami have all bagged more wickets than him.

Siraj picked up a hamstring injury in Johannesburg and is doubtful to start in the final test of the South Africa series.

However, India’s management is spoilt for choice between Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav. Among the Indian seamers who've played at least 10 Tests since the start of 2018, they have the best averages in that period: 21.26 and 21.37 respectively.

However, a final call on team selection for the Cape Town match will be taken after the final practice session on Monday.

