"Jahan matter bade hote hain, wahan King Kohli khade hote hain" - Virender Sehwag on India's 6-wicket win vs Australia in 2023 World Cup

Virender Sehwag has lavished praise on Team India batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul for their marvellous knocks in the 2023 World Cup match against Australia in Chennai on Sunday.

He noted how the two senior batters showcased exemplary composure under pressure to rescue India after a shaky start. The Men in Blue were reeling at 2/3 while chasing the 200-run target set by Australia.

Rahul and Kohli tilted the game in India's favor, scoring 97* and 85 to take their side to a crucial six-wicket win. In a video shared by Cribuzz on YouTube, here's what Sehwag said (1:17) about the batting exploits of the two Indian batters:

"Both Virat Kohli and KL Rahul played exceptionally well. Their partnership was fantastic. Both of them scored hundreds together against Pakistan as well and stitched together a great partnership. But this time, it came under a lot of pressure and was in a crunch situation.

"What can I say about Virat Kohli? Jahan matter bade hote hain, wahan King Kohli khade hote hain (When the stage is big, Virat Kohli also fires)."

Sehwag, however, suggested that Kohli would be gutted following his dismissal in the encounter. He pointed out how the seasoned campaigner is known to remain at the crease till the end, which he failed to do this time around, adding (2:57):

"Virat likes to perform on the big stage. His hunger to score increases in World Cups. I was quite surprised to see him get out at 85. He likes to stay till the end. We saw that against Pakistan as well, where he remained not out. He will be quite disappointed."

Kohli missed out on a well-deserved century. He fell in the 38th over after being caught at mid-wicket off Josh Hazelwood's bowling.

"This has made him such a big player" - Virender Sehwag on Virat Kohli's ability to change gears

In a post-match interview after India's six-wicket win, KL Rahul revealed that Virat Kohli had asked him to play like red-ball cricket when the Australian bowlers were at the top with the new ball.

Virender Sehwag said that Kohli would often say the same thing to him as well when the two batted together. He mentioned that the former India captain likes to take his time initially and up the ante once he is set.

Sehwag explained (20:56):

"A 34-year-old Virat Kohli told KL Rahul to play like Test cricket here. However, Kohli used to tell me the same in 2008. He would ask me to play a bit slowly, like Test cricket. That is his nature. He likes to take his time before going for big shots. This has made him such a big player.

"He plays according to the situation and knows that even if he takes a few balls, he can cover up later in the innings."

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul stitched together a fabulous 165-run partnership for the fourth wicket against Australia.