"Jaise panvati lagti hai waise lagi" - When Sanjay Manjrekar shared an intriguing tale from India vs Pakistan rivalry

India and Pakistan cricket matches have always generated plenty of interest among fans as well as players of the two nations. Some former cricketers have even described the battle between the two neighboring countries as war. Over the years, the two cricketing rivals from Asia have engaged in some intense battles.

In a flashback video shared on Sportskeeda's YouTube channel, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar shared an intriguing tale from an India vs Pakistan match played in Sharjah. The former cricketer recalled, however, India were in command in a chase as he featured in a good partnership with Sachin Tendulkar. He also elaborated on how things changed drastically once the latter was dismissed.

"This story is about how Wasim Akram and Pakistan were as a side. There was run chase in Sharjah and me and Sachin were having a good partnership. The match was just few runs away. We had wickets in hand and our partnership was going well. I'll never forget, I went and told Sachin, 'you've got to win this game and if we win this game for India we'll become really big heroes'," Manjrekar told Sportskeeda.

"It was very difficult to beat Pakistan in Sharjah. In fact, Pakistan was a stronger team. So I said, 'let's win this game and we'll be like stars. Maza aayega'. Maine woh bola aur jaise panvati lagti hai waise lagi [Bad luck struck like it does]. Tendulkar next over was out," the 59-year-old went on to add.

Concluding the story, Manjrekar recalled that Pakistan were a completely different side once Tendulkar was dismissed and also remembered Akram bowling with a lot more pace and venom. He elaborated:

"After that, I saw this Pakistan team, led by Imran Khan... They looked tired when Sachin and me where batting. They were almost expecting India to win it. The moment Sachin got out, they realized they had a chance. Next ball that Akram bowled to Kapil Dev was [one of the] quicker balls that I have seen in my life. Immediately, they got two-three wickets and the run chase was done."

Pakistan had a dominant record over India in ODIs played in Sharjah. The two sides clashed 24 times between 1984 and 2000, with Pakistan winning 18 matches and India only six.

"Street lights were on, but the match was not called off" - Sanjay Manjrekar on India-Pakistan Sharjah clash

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Manjrekar also recalled that the India-Pakistan match in Sharjah made news because of bad light. The light was offered to Indian batters, but they did not take it since there were unaware of whether they would win or lose in case there was no further play. Manjrekar said:

"India were chasing. Street lights were on, but the match was not called off. India lost the match and everyone thought that the umpires had not offered India bad light. They had offered it, but there was so much confusion those days over playing conditions.

"I was batting and I asked the coach whether we would win if we came off for bad light, but nobody knew. So that match continued in bad light and we struggled to get the [target]," he added.

Manjrekar played five one-dayers against Pakistan in Sharjah and scored 220 runs at an average of 44. The right-handed batter notched up three half-centuries and a score of 49, with a best of 59.

