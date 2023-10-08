Jake Fraser-McGurk breaks AB de Villiers' record for fastest century in 50-over cricket 

South Australia batter Jake Fraser-McGurk broke AB de Villiers' eight-year record for the fastest century in a List-A game against Tasmania in Australia's domestic One-day completion.

Following an onslaught where Tasmania posted the highest total in Australian domestic one-day history with 435/9 in 50 overs, McGurk put on an enthralling display of batsmanship in the run chase. The 21-year-old raced to a century off just 29 deliveries, overtaking De Villiers' feat of 31 balls to almost pull off a miraculous chase.

Opening the batting, the right-handed batter finished with 125 off 38 deliveries in an opening partnership of 172 in 70 balls. The knock included 10 fours and an astonishing 13 sixes to lay the platform for the run-chase, but South Australia just fell short by 37 runs.

Fraser-McGurk smashed 32 off Sam Rainbird's second over of the innings, including four sixes and two fours to get his knock into top gear.

The youngster moved swiftly to his half-century off a mere 18 deliveries, making it the fastest half-century in Australia's one-day domestic competition, breaking Glenn Maxwell's previous record of 19 balls.

Of course, the previous record for the fastest one-day century was set by AB de Villiers in the second ODI of the five-match series against the West Indies at Johanessburg in 2015.

The last two days have witnessed a few century records being broken, with Aiden Markram smashing the fastest hundred in a World Cup game against Sri Lanka yesterday.

"Maybe a video game or something" - Fraser-McGurk

Fraser-McGurk jokingly stated that he thought he could play this way only in a video game when asked about his blistering record-setting century.

It was his first century in 14 List-A innings, having only once crossed 50 thus far in his domestic career on debut for Victoria in 2019.

At the post-game presentation, McGurk said:

"I went out there with some good intent, had my plans and process, and seemed like everything went my way. I've made a few 30s playing in twos [2nd XI] and stuff, felt like I've been hitting them reasonably well but probably not that well so definitely surprised myself. Maybe a video game or something. Definitely not in real life, that's for sure."

Fraser-McGurk also scored a half-century on his first-class debut for Victoria in 2019 at 17. He was also part of the Australian squad for the 2020 U-19 World Cup in South Africa but was forced home early.

The century has now boosted McGurk's List-A average to 36.41 at a strike rate of 137 in 16 games.