Jaker Ali brings out famous 'Pushpa' celebration after his half-century in IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy game

Bangladesh batter Jaker Ali notched up his second ODI half-century during the team's 20205 Champions Trophy opener against India in Dubai on Thursday, February 20. The 26-year-old celebrated his fifty with the iconic 'Pushpa' celebration.

After being asked to bat first, Bangladesh were reeling at 35/5 when Ali walked out to bat. He showcased tremendous composure under pressure and stitched a stunning 154-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Towhid Hridoy.

Ali crossed the 50-run mark by taking a double off Kuldeep Yadav's bowling in the 37th over. He used his bat to perform the famous 'Pushpa' celebration of Indian movie star Allu Arjun.

Jaker Ali's impressive knock came to an end in the 43rd over. He finished with a 68-run knock in 114 balls before falling to Mohammed Shami. At the time of writing, Bangladesh were 192/6 after 44 overs, with Towhid Hridoy (86*) and Rishad Hossain (0*) at the crease.

Shami has claimed three wickets so far, while Axar Patel and Harshit Rana have picked up two and one wickets, respectively.

Jaker Ali avoided a golden duck courtesy of a missed chance in IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Team India's left-arm spinner Axar Patel ran riot in the ninth over of the Bangladeshi innings. He dismissed Tanzid Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim off successive deliveries.

Jaker Ali faced the hat-trick ball. Axar bowled a length delivery towards the off-stump. The batter attempted to play a forward defense. The ball took the outside edge and went straight into the hands of Rohit Sharma at slip.

However, the Indian skipper failed to grab the ball, missing a straightforward chance to give Ali a big reprieve. Sharma was miffed with himself following the dropped catch and even apologized to Axar by folding his hands.

Ali made the most of the opportunity by playing an important knock for his team under pressure.

