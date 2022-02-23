"I'm praying this isn't the end" - James Anderson reacts to his omission from the West Indies tour

Veteran England seamer James Anderson remains keen on continuing his international career, praying it's not over after his omission from the West Indies tour.

The 39-year old stated that he still has a lot to offer and has the hunger to represent England. Anderson and Broad were shock omissions from the 16-man squad for the three-Test series in the West Indies.

Although the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) interim managing director Andrew Strauss assured them their career is far from over, it remains to be seen what the future holds.

England's Barmy Army



Not long to go now...



#WIvENG England's Test squad to tour the Windies next month

Speaking on the Tailenders podcast, the Lancashire seamer said he is constantly praying for his career not to end yet. The 169-Test veteran feels he is in good shape and was stunned to learn of his omission.

"I'm praying this isn't the end. But if I never play for England again, I know I've got amazing people around me to support me and that's really important. I've got one more go at digging deep. I've got a lot left to offer - I've still got the hunger and passion to play.

"It was a shock and a disappointment to get that call but having processed it, it's important I try to focus on stuff I can control and that's showing people what I can do with the ball in my hand."

The absence of England's two most prolific wicket-takers means the likes of Chris Woakes and Mark Wood will have to shoulder the responsibilities in the West Indies.

Right-arm seamer Matt Fisher has received a maiden call-up to the squad.

"I was happy with the way I bowled in Australia" - James Anderson

James Anderson and Stuart Broad. (Credits: Getty)

Anderson felt that amid a torrid time for England in Australia, his efforts were excellent. With England in the process of overhauling its coaching setup, the right-arm seamer is hoping for a smooth transition of things.

"Obviously it was a difficult tour of Australia, but I was happy with the way I bowled, I put in some decent performances out there. There will be a new director of cricket and new head coach in the summer, so I hope that whatever decision is made it's talked about in the way that it should be.

"Trying to stay away from the noise on social media has been difficult, but among the noise there have been some amazing messages."

Test Match Special



Read



#bbcricket #WIvENG Sir Andrew Strauss has revealed why James Anderson and Stuart Broad aren't in England's Test squad for the tour of West Indies.

Following the 4-0 Ashes debacle Down Under, England sacked Ashley Giles (ECB managing director), Chris Silverwood (head coach), and Graham Thorpe (assistant coach).

Paul Collingwood will take charge as interim coach in the West Indies.

