James Anderson 'at peace' with selection decision after being dropped for the West Indies tour

England veteran seamer James Anderson said he made peace with being left out of the team for the tour of West Indies weeks ago. The 39-year-old, gearing up for the county season for Lancashire, acknowledged that selection remains out of his control but stated he will continue to keep himself fit.

The ECB, with Andrew Strauss as the interim managing director, dropped Anderson and Stuart Broad for the West Indies tour. England's two most prolific wicket-takers in Tests share over 1000 between them and have led their bowling attack for the better part of the last decade.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5, Anderson stated that he has moved on from the decision long ago and is looking forward to the upcoming county championship. He said:

"I made peace with the decision weeks ago. All I can do is get ready for the county season and show people what I can do. I feel in a good place physically and mentally and I am looking forward to playing for Lancashire."

While announcing the squad for the Caribbean visit, Strauss underlined that England are preparing for the future. At the same time, the former national team skipper advised the veteran pair to prepare themselves for the home season.

"I'm not sure what the coaching situation will be" - James Anderson

The veteran of 169 Tests admitted that factors like the next coach are out of his hands and can only prepare for his future. He added:

"I'm not sure what the coaching situation will be. Those sorts of decisions and my England career it seems are out of my hands. I have to control what I can, that is play cricket and try to work hard at my skills and in the gym and get my body ready and see what happens."

Amid a humiliating Ashes loss in Australia, the Lancashire seamer performed admirably well. The 39-year-old snared eight wickets in three Tests at 23.38 and could have a massive role to play in the home summer.

