James Anderson denied knighthood due to fears of sledging at the Ashes in Australia

James Anderson reportedly missed out on being knighted in the New Year Honors list as there were fears that Australia could use it to sledge him during the upcoming Ashes series.

Those in charge felt that it would be a better idea to honor him with a knighthood after he decides to end his playing career.

James Anderson is England's leading-wicket taker with 600 Test wickets to his name. Reports in England say that the 38-year-old is set to receive a knighthood at some point to reflect his status in the game of cricket.

However, the decision was made to delay his knighthood in order to avoid sledging from the Australia players and crowd during next summer's Ashes series. Anderson is set to be a part of England's squad for their tour to Australia later this year.

England's cricketers were awarded MBEs and OBEs for winning the Ashes in 2005. The Australians used that to sledge them during the 2006/07 Ashes, which they won 5-0.

Paul Collingwood was especially subject to a lot of ridicule, with Shane Warne telling him, "You’ve got an MBE, right? For scoring seven at The Oval? You’re an embarrassment."

James Anderson could become 31st cricketer to receive knighthood

James Anderson is one of the most successful fast bowlers in the history of cricket

If James Anderson does receive a knighthood, he would join an elite list of cricketers with the honor. Former England captains Alastair Cook and Andrew Strauss were among the most recent cricketers to be knighted.

Advertisement

In the past, the likes of Don Bradman and Garfield Sobers have also been awarded with the knighthood.

Anderson became the first pacer to reach the 600-wicket mark in Test cricket last year. His wickets have come at an average of 26.79 in just 156 Test matches. He has cemented himself as one of the best fast-bowlers in the history of cricket.