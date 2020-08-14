James Anderson could even reach the 600-wicket mark this game: Sam Curran

England all-rounder Sam Curran believes that there is a possibility of James Anderson reaching the career milestone of 600 wickets in the second Test against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl. The fast bowler is just eight wickets away from becoming the first fast bowler in the history of Test cricket to pick up 600 wickets.

James Anderson had a very poor game in the first Test against Pakistan at Old Trafford. He could only pick up one wicket in the entire Test and was negotiated rather easily by the Pakistan batsmen. Rumours began to surface that Anderson was thinking about retirement.

James Anderson is obviously England’s best bowler and leading wicket-taker: Curran

James Anderson

But all the speculation was put to bed in the second Test as James Anderson looked back to his very best. The 38-year-old sent Pakistan opener Shan Masood and skipper Azhar Ali back to the pavilion and seemed to have found his rhythm.

Sam Curran was surprised by the retirement speculations and believed that James Anderson could bounce back.

“I was pretty surprised there were people talking about that. His numbers and wickets sum him up. He is obviously England’s best bowler and leading wicket-taker. He is such a world-class bowler. It is pretty amazing to just try to and keep learning from him. It could even be this game he gets 600, who knows," Sam Curran was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

Sam Curran came into the England side in place of Jofra Archer and created an impact by picking up the wicket of Abid Ali who looked set for a big score. On a day when rain played spoilsport in parts, England have been able to restrict Pakistan to 126-5.

“To finish the day 126-5 is great for us. It was a great comeback. Everyone bowled really well. Babar is their big player so we will try to get him. We will try to take advantage of the first hour and get some big runs,” Sam Curran said.

England came into this match having won the first Test in Manchester by three wickets. A win in Southampton would help the team take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series while also adding 40 points to their World Test Championship tally.