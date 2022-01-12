"The captain and coach want me around" - James Anderson responds to Michael Vaughan's "elephant in the room" comment

Seasoned England seamer James Anderson reacted to Michael Vaughan's statements about the team's future after his retirement. The veteran seam bowler declared that his departure is not an immediate topic of discussion as the side requires him to continue.

Vaughan termed Anderson's future as the 'big elephant in the room' and feels one of Joe Root's significant challenges is managing the transition. The 47-year old also conceded that England cannot move forward with the seamer still in the side and must plan for the future.

Meanwhile, writing in his column for the Telegraph, Anderson hit back at Vaughan's comments, stating England need him to carry on. The 39-year old also noted that he knows what the captain and coach want.

"I read that my future is the "elephant in the room" according to Michael Vaughan's Telegraph column this week. It is not the elephant in the room because the captain and coach know exactly what my thoughts are on it."

"They have told me their thoughts too. They want me around and to carry on. As long as that is the case, it is not an elephant in any room. We are talking openly about it and I wrote last week that everyone's future is in doubt. It always happens when you get beaten heavily in an Ashes series."

The fourth Ashes Test in Sydney saw Anderson become the second-most capped player in the format. The right-arm seamer has taken full advantage of the seamer-friendly in the current Ashes series and bowled admirably thus far. In three Tests, he has eight wickets at 23.37.

"There would be more pride if I had been facing Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in Sydney" - James Anderson

Anderson reflected on his efforts at saving the Sydney Test by surviving the final over against Steve Smith. The veteran wrote:

"If I don't play in Hobart, I will be quite proud my last Ashes cricket in Australia was getting the big block out of Steve Smith. There would be more pride if I had been facing Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, no offence to Steve. I felt like it was a break of luck that the seamers could not bowl because of the light. It made me more confident in the dressing room."

He also spoke about wanting to play more and still having a lot to offer. Intending to make the most of every opportunity, the Lancashire cricketer added:

"For me, if I have the chance to play I will do my best and keep having conversations. I will keep talking to whoever about my future. I feel I can still offer something to this team and hopefully, I will get the chance to do so."

The final Test in Hobart could be the last time the England seamer plays red-ball cricket in Australia. He will want to finish the visitors' campaign with a victory.

