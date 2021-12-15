"Hopefully, I can do something similar" - James Anderson hopes to repeat Josh Hazlewood's pink-ball heroics in the second Ashes Test

England's leading Test wicket-taker James Anderson is hoping to replicate something similar to Josh Hazlewood's spell against India in last year's pink-ball Test. Anderson, almost certain to play in the second Ashes Test, revealed watching every pink-ball Test in Australia.

Josh Hazlewood produced a bowling spell for the ages against India on day three of Adelaide's day-night Test in 2020. The right-arm seamer picked up five wickets to bundle out the visitors' reputed batting unit for a lowly 36.

However, the 30-year old will miss the pink-ball Test against England due to a side strain.

Speaking ahead of the second Test, James Anderson said he always found a way to watch the day-night Test held in Australia, keen to learn every time. The veteran singled out Hazlewood's spell against India, stating he watched it closely.

"I have watched most of the pink-ball Tests here. Whether it was actually being here or middle of the night back home, just to try and get an idea of how I should be bowling in these conditions and see if I can pick up anything from anyone.

"So yeah, it was certainly a spell I watched. And hopefully, I can do something similar, but we will see," Anderson said, as quoted by Perth Now.

Although England lost the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval in 2017, Anderson had a productive time with the ball. The 39-year-old took a fifer in the second innings of the match; however, the tourists' batting unit betrayed them.

"It's trying to take advantage of those times when it does do a little bit" - James Anderson

James Anderson. (Image Credits: Getty)

While Anderson acknowledged his success last time out, he admits it would be naive to assume the ball would swing and seam exponentially this time too. The Lancashire-born seamer added:

"Probably more crushing defeats than good times. I had success with it last time here. But obviously, it is quite temperamental still. It's not a given that it's going to swing around corners or seam or anything like that.

"It's generally a good pitch here. When the pitch is good, if the sun's out, then it won't do a great deal. It's trying to take advantage of those times when it does do a little bit."

Also Read Article Continues below

Anderson and Stuart Broad have both returned to England's 12-man squad for the Adelaide Test. With Mark Wood rested and Jack Leach keeping his place, it would be interesting to see the make-up of their attack.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar