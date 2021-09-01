When I got Virat Kohli out in Leeds, the emotions were the same at Trent Bridge: James Anderson

England veteran seamer James Anderson continues to impress and trouble the Indian batsmen in the ongoing Test series. Anderson is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the series, with 13 at 19.23 in six innings. The English bowler hopes to play all five Tests this summer.

One of the main subplots of the series was the battle between James Anderson and Virat Kohli. However, it has been a one-sided bout thus far, with Anderson emerging victorious. The 39-year old has dismissed the Indian skipper twice in the series, including once for a golden duck.

James Anderson, writing in his column for The Telegraph, highlighted that his emotions in Leeds after removing Virat Kohli in the first innings were similar to those he felt in Nottingham. He wrote:

"When I got Kohli out in the first innings in Leeds there was a lot of emotion. It was the same as at Trent Bridge. I guess there is that extra something with him because he is such a good player and their captain as well. You see how much it means to him when his team takes a wicket so I want to show him what it means to us to get him out."

Anderson further underlined how he and Ollie Robinson plotted Kohli's dismissal in the second innings in Leeds. He continued:

"The ultimate aim is to bowl in a partnership and there was a good example of us working together in India’s second innings at Headingley. For the first 12 balls I bowled at Virat Kohli, he left ten. Joe Root was asking me to try and make him play a bit more. I was thinking, ‘I don’t want him to get off to a flyer.'"

I feel like I am in a great place: James Anderson

James Anderson intends to play all five Tests this summer as he feels in a good place. The right-arm seamer remains keen to contribute to England's victories as long as he plays.

"I want to play all five Tests but it depends on workloads this week and we will see how it goes. It is surprising just how quick the turnaround has felt this week, even with the extra day. But I’m just happy to be bowling well. I feel like I am in a great place. I’m in control, I know where the ball is going, it is coming out at a decent pace, or just enough pace as Dale Steyn tweeted last week, and everything feels good."

It will be interesting to see if Anderson plays the fourth Test on Thursday since coach Chris Silverwood has hinted at resting him. Anderson took four wickets in the third Test at Leeds as the hosts leveled the series at 1-1.

