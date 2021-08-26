"We came here hungry and ready to fight" - James Anderson explains how England plotted their fightback from Lord's defeat

England's ace seamer James Anderson headlined a remarkable day for the hosts in Headingley as they took control of the third Test on Day One. James Anderson's critical strikes with the new ball helped England pile the pressure on India, who won the second Test.

James Anderson did precisely as the doctor ordered, removing KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli cheaply. The right-arm swing bowler finished with figures of 8-5-6-3. He received able support from Ollie Robinson, Craig Overton, and Sam Curran as England skittled India for 78.

Speaking to BBC's Test Match Special after the play, James Anderson explained they had a few good off days after a crushing defeat at Lord's in the second Test. The Lancashire seamer believes England played well for four days at Lord's and showed hunger on Day One in Headingley across facets. Anderson said:

"We had a really low week at Lord's, certainly the last day, but we had a good few days off to let that pass and concentrate on good things we did. We played well for four days there and came here hungry and ready to show fight. We did that with the ball, the whole attack did really well. Then the two guys with the bat showed so much skill and fight. We knew it's an important Test so wanted to start well."

I thought we adjusted to the conditions really well: James Anderson

James Anderson. (Credits: Twitter)

James Anderson further claimed that the wicket's behaviour was uncertain from the outset, but lauded the bowling attack for adjusting well. The veteran bowler feels England asked the uncomfortable questions and got the rewards. Anderson said:

"We weren't sure how the wicket was going to play. I thought we adjusted to conditions really well. We got seam and swing movement and we asked questions and got our rewards. I still feel fresh. After the first two Tests, bowling a lot of overs, it is nice to have an innings or two to get some rest, especially when the Tests are so close together."

England wholly dominated Virat Kohli's men on Day One as their openers stitched their first three-figure opening stand of the series. Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns both struck fifties as the hosts coasted to a 42-run lead.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar