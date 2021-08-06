IND vs ENG 2021: We just have to accept that he's a fantastic player: James Anderson on Rishabh Pant

England pacer James Anderson once again showed that age is just a number as he dismantled the Indian middle-order in a stellar second session on Day Two of the first Test between India and England.

The veteran fast bowler turned the game on its head as he dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in back-to-back deliveries, allowing England to crawl back into this Test match. Play was called off on a rain-marred day at the Bridge, with India in a spot of bother at 125-4.

KL Rahul marked his return to the side with a classy half-century and will want to convert this knock into a big one. He will be joined at the crease by Rishabh Pant, who has already given some nightmares to James Anderson in the past.

The fascinating battle between the youthful exuberance of Pant against the experience of Anderson will certainly be one to keep an eye on. There's a buzz about this match-up and it could be a pivotal one in deciding the outcome of the match.

Here's what James Anderson had to say about Pant at the end of Day Two:

"We've got a taste of what he was planning to do. He used his feet on the third ball he faced today. We know the way he's going to play. He's aggressive, he'll think outside the box. He might play the odd shot that's out of the ordinary and we just have to accept that he's a fantastic player, fantastic talent."

Anderson dismissed Pujara and Kohli in consecutive balls 🔴



Day two highlights with Hindi commentary 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 5, 2021

We've just got to hope he nicks one: James Anderson on England's plans for Pant

Rishabh Pant will be the key wicket for England tomorrow.

There's always a buzz and a sense of excitement when Rishabh Pant is at the crease. That anticipation only grows ten-fold when he's facing a living legend in James Anderson.

A lot will be hinging on Pant and Rahul tomorrow as the two try to wipe out England's lead and ensure India take a significant lead in the test. On being asked about plans for someone like Pant, here's what James Anderson had to say:

"So, all we have got to do is concentrate on our areas as much as we can, keep bowling our best ball even when he's doing different things to try and put us off. We've just got to hope he nicks one and that's all we can do because, as I said, he's a great player. We have nothing specific planned for him. If he keeps charging me then I'll bowl my best ball, that's all we can do."

A cracking first session of play is on the cards for Day Three as long as the rain stays away.

That's how things stand at the end of rain-hit Day 2 at Trent Bridge!



See you tomorrow for Day 3️⃣ action. #TeamIndia #ENGvIND



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/TrX6JMzP9A pic.twitter.com/UMcmmRVMwn — BCCI (@BCCI) August 5, 2021

Edited by Ritwik Kumar