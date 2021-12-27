"We've stepped up the safety protocols around the dressing room" - James Anderson after COVID-19 hits England camp 

England's new-ball seamer James Anderson has highlighted that they have strengthened the COVID-19 protocols after a few cases were detected in the camp. James Anderson also remains optimistic about the remaining Ashes Tests as the situation is still very much under control.

A couple of family members and a touring contingent emerged COVID-19 positive before day two of the third Test in Melbourne. The play started 30 minutes late, as the entire squad had to undergo COVID-19 tests. With the players testing negative, the authorities decided to resume the proceedings.

Speaking after the day's play, James Anderson said they have heightened the rules, including wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing. Expecting the tour to continue, considering everybody's health, he stated:

"We've stepped up the safety protocols around the dressing room, wearing masks and keeping distance whenever possible as well. So if there is any infection around the group hopefully it's not spread. We've not been told anything about the future of the tour up to now but as long as the group in at the ground today are negative I can't see why we can't carry on. As far as I'm aware the whole playing group and the management at the ground today feel fine," Anderson said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

However, Cricket Australia has rejected suggestions of keeping the fourth Test in Melbourne. Instead, the board asserted that Sydney and Hobart will host the final two Tests according to the original schedule.

"To lose four wickets before the close was really disappointing" - James Anderson

James Anderson. (Image Credits: Getty)

As far as the state of the Test goes, Anderson, who took four wickets, believes England's effort was commendable, keeping Australia's lead to 82. However, the veteran equally lamented losing four wickets by the close, undoing all the hard work.

"I thought we did really well to stick at our task with the ball throughout the day and I thought we were really good at sticking to the lengths we talked about and the pressure we wanted to create. Then to lose four wickets before the close was really disappointing. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc were outstanding but that's what you expect from world-class bowlers. It shouldn't take anyone by surprise they bowled like that and it's disappointing to lose four wickets like that."

Also Read Article Continues below

Joe Root and Ben Stokes were at the crease as England slumped to 31-4, still trailing by 51 runs. Their top three again folded cheaply, losing their wickets for single-figure scores.

Edited by Prem Deshpande