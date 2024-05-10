James Anderson set to retire from international cricket during English summer - Reports

England legend James Anderson is set to call time on his illustrious international career this summer as per reports from The Guardian. According to the reports, head coach Brendon McCullum traveled to the UK to meet the ace pacer and inform him that the English Test team is looking towards the future.

Anderson's final international games will come during England's three-Test series at home against the West Indies and Sri Lanka. While the first West Indies Test begins at Lord's on July 14, the final game against Sri Lanka, likely Anderson's farewell will be played at the Oval from September 6.

The 41-year-old recently played in the five-Test away series against India, picking up 10 wickets in four games.

When asked after the Indian tour if James Anderson could be part of England's squad for the 2025-26 Ashes in Australia, McCullum said as quoted by The Guardian:

"I don’t know, honestly. Who knows where the end line for him is but for now, just enjoy having Jimmy around and make sure we utilise that experience he’s got. He’s a great resource for the other guys within the unit."

However, the latest development means England will now look to build towards the tour down under with a young core.

James Anderson's International career at a glance

Anderson will finish as the most successful pacer in Tests.

James Anderson will finish his Test career as the most successful pacer, having reached 700 wickets during the Indian tour.

The 41-year-old began his international career in 2002 in an ODI Tri-series in Australia. Anderson is the third leading wicket-taker in Test history behind only Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan. He also bagged 100+ wickets against three teams - India, Australia, and South Africa in his stellar Test career.

Along with Stuart Broad, who retired after Ashes 2023 at home, Anderson formed the most successful bowling pair in Test history.

The champion pacer also enjoyed some success in the ODI format, with 269 wickets in 194 games. Anderson also played 19 T20Is and bagged 18 wickets.

