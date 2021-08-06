IND vs ENG 2021: James Anderson surpasses Anil Kumble to become the third-highest wicket-taker in Tests

English fast-bowler James Anderson took the wicket of KL Rahul to surpass Anil Kumble as the third-highest wicket-taker in the history of the format. In the second session of Day 3, Anderson picked up yet another crucial wicket as India looked set to take a considerable first-innings lead.

KL Rahul scored 84 on his Test comeback, ensuring a lead of 22 runs before he was dismissed.

OUT! ANDERSON HAS HIS MAN! ☝🏽

KL Rahul walks back for a well made 84!



Earlier in the innings, Anderson took the big wickets of Chesteshwar Pujara (4) and Virat Kohli (0) on successive deliveries. It was the sixth time Anderson had dismissed Kohli in a Test - the first since the summer of 2014 in England.

James Anderson's notable achievements in Test cricket

Anderson has the most wickets for a fast-bowler in the history of Test cricket, reaching the milestone in his 163rd outing in the format. He also holds the record of most Test wickets against a particular opponent (India).

Anderson has been an integral part of his team's away series wins in all the major Test-playing nations. He is also the only pacer to take 300+ Test wickets on home soil.

James Anderson now has 620 Test wickets. The only men in history with more are Shane Warne, and Muttiah Muralitharan. #ENGvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 6, 2021

At the time of writing, Anderson has picked up 30 five-wicket innings hauls (the sixth-highest of all time) and three 10-wicket match hauls. This shows the level of consistency he has maintained in a career spanning 18 years, which is never easy for a fast bowler.

The most impressive aspect of Anderson's career is that he has aged like fine wine. After turning 35, Anderson has picked up 141 Test wickets in 38 matches at an average of 21.05.

Most bowlers would dream of having that bowling average in their prime years. Anderson is the epitome of longevity in this format, as no other fast bowler has played more Tests in history.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar