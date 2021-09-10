India are 2-1 up because they have played the crucial moments better than us: James Anderson

England veteran seamer James Anderson acknowledged that his team failed to thrive in the critical moments in the series against India. The visitors held a 2-1 lead in the five-match series after the final Test in Manchester was canceled due to concerns relating to the COVID-19 virus.

England squandered their upper hand on multiple occasions, notably in the second Test at Lord's and the fourth game at the Oval. In both Tests, England failed to dictate the game during key moments, which returned to bite them on the final day in the form of batting collapses.

Anderson believes India edged ahead in the series mainly by winning the critical moments. The 39-year-old emphasized that England can't keep gifting the opposition chances as a side like India can put them to the sword.

In his column for The Telegraph, Anderson wrote:

"The reason India are 2-1 up is because they have played the crucial moments better than us. Whether that is down to experience or quality I’m not sure. We really need to start learning to push our advantage when we are on top. When India have a sniff, they are extremely good at getting on top and staying there."

England copped plenty of criticism for their bowling and batting displays at Lord's and the Oval. At Lord's, the English bowlers' tactics came under fire as India's tailenders ended the hosts' chances of winning the game. At the Oval, England's middle-order crumbled after the openers started brightly.

There was no way we should have been bowled out in the second innings on that pitch: James Anderson

England v India - Fourth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Five

James Anderson touched on the Oval Test, where he felt England failed to take a formidable first-innings lead and looked toothless with the ball. Anderson highlighted that losing ten wickets in the fourth innings was unacceptable as the pitch was not a difficult one.

"For example, we should have taken more than a 99-run lead at the Oval. It was a good pitch. I thought India batted really well in the second innings but did we do enough with the ball? And then there was no way we should have been bowled out in the second innings on that pitch. It was a decent spell from Jasprit Bumrah with a bit of reverse but there was little sideways movement and the pitch was slow," wrote Anderson.

With the fifth Test in Manchester now postponed indefinitely, the Indian players will head to the UAE to join their respective IPL teams. Reports suggest that the ECB and the BCCI are working to reschedule the match.

