James Anderson wants to get Virat Kohli out on Indian pitches: Monty Panesar

Former England spinner Monty Panesar believes James Anderson wants to get the better of Virat Kohli on Indian pitches.

At the age of 38, James Anderson remains one of the best fast bowlers in the game and is the only pacer in the 600-wicket club. On the other hand, Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the finest batsmen of the modern era.

Ahead of England’s tour of India, Monty Panesar spoke to Indranil Basu on SK Live, and explained what drives James Anderson even at the twilight of his illustrious career.

“It’s his desire (that sets him apart). He is looking fitter than what he was four or five years earlier. He wants to play the Ashes in Australia. He wants to go to India and prove that he can get Virat Kohli out on Indian pitches. That would be another tick in the box for him. Getting the best batsman in the world out on his home turf. These challenges drive him,” said Monty Panesar.

Virat Kohli and James Anderson have played against each other in 17 Tests, with the latter dismissing the Indian captain on five occasions. The last time the premium fast bowler got the better of the right-handed batsman was in 2014. Since then, Kohli has made it a point to not fall to Anderson.

James Anderson has tormented some of the best batters across the world in Test cricket, having dismissed Sachin Tendulkar nine times, Jacques Kallis and Kumar Sangakkara seven times each, and Steve Smith on six ocassions.

James Anderson is going to be big threat in India: Monty Panesar

Monty Panesar feels James Anderson will be a major threat in India, following his exploits in the second Test against Sri Lanka.

In the opening day of the ongoing Galle Test, he bowled 19 overs for 24 runs and claimed three wickets.

“Anderson is going to be a big threat. How he bowled in Galle shows that. They (Anderson and Stuart Broad) know how to take wickets in the subcontinent. The biggest goal for James Anderson would be to repeat the success of 2010-11 Ashes when Andrew Strauss and Andy Flower were managing the team. He would love to do what India did to Australia now,” added Monty Panesar.

James Anderson has 63 wickets in Asia at an average of 30.14. In India, he has picked up 26 wickets at 33.46. The last time he dismissed Virat Kohli on Indian soil was at the Eden Gardens in 2012.

James Anderson and Monty Panesar were among the key architects of England’s triumph in India in the 2012-13 tour.