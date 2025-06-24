Jamie Smith whacks a 6 off Ravindra Jadeja to take his team home in 371 chase in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

England wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith smashed a match-winning six off India spinner Ravindra Jadeja on Day 5 of the opening Test in Leeds on Tuesday, June 24. The right-handed batter remained unbeaten on 44 runs off 55 balls as the hosts successfully chased 371 against the tourists.

The match-winning hit came in the 82nd over of England’s chase. Jadeja bowled a tossed-up delivery on the off-stump, and Smith got low before coming out with a slog sweep, depositing it over the mid-wicket boundary for a flat six. The over yielded 18 runs, including two maximums and a boundary.

Watch the video below:

Jamie Smith also scored an impressive 40 off 52 deliveries with the help of one six and five boundaries in the first innings.

England achieve 2nd consecutive 350+ chase against India at home

A clinical batting display led by Ben Duckett helped England complete a second consecutive 350+ chase against India on home soil. They previously chased down 378 against the Men in Blue in 2022 (Birmingham). This was also the second 350+ chase for England at Headingley, having successfully achieved 359 against Australia in 2019.

Asked to bat first, India put up 471 in their first innings, thanks to three centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (101), skipper Shubman Gill (147), and Rishabh Pant (134). Skipper Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue bagged four wickets apiece for England.

In response, England managed 465 in their first innings, handing a minuscule six-run lead to the tourists. Ollie Pope top-scored with 106 off 137 balls, while Harry Brook looked brilliant for 99 off 112 deliveries, missing out on a well-deserved ton. Meanwhile, Ben Duckett chipped in with 62 off 94. Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball for the visitors, returning with a fifer. Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj bagged three and two wickets, respectively.

In the second innings, India were bundled out for 364. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant delivered with the bat, scoring 137 (247) and 118 (140), respectively. Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue scalped three wickets apiece for England.

Chasing 371, England achieved the target in 82 overs. Ben Duckett led the chase, scoring 149 off 170 balls with the help of one six and 21 boundaries. Zak Crawley also chipped in with 65 (126) as the duo shared an 188-run partnership for the opening stand.

Meanwhile, Joe Root, skipper Ben Stokes, and Jamie Smith contributed 53*, 33, and 44*, respectively. Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur bagged two wickets apiece for India.

Click here for the ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test full scorecard.

