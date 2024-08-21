Jason Holder closes the gap with Indian spin duo in latest ICC Men's Test all-rounder rankings

Former West Indies captain Jason Holder made a significant leap in the latest ICC Men's all-rounder rankings. The 32-year-old moved from seventh to fifth, closing the gap with the top two - Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin after his exploits in the recently concluded South Africa Test series.

While Jadeja still has a sizable lead at the top with 444 rating points, Holder (270 points) is only 52 points behind Ashwin's 322. Despite picking up only two wickets in the two Tests, Holder averaged an impressive 60.50 with the bat to help his all-round showing.

His batting heroics helped him jump seven spots to joint-60th on the Test batting rankings.

Meanwhile, Holder's fast-bowling teammate Jayden Seales benefited massively in the Test bowling rankings, thanks to the South African series. The 22-year-old finished with 12 wickets in the two tests at an average of 18.08, including figures of 6/61 in the second innings of the final Test.

Trending

Seales moved up 13 places to 13th with a career-high 687 rating points in the bowler rankings. Ashwin remains on top with 870 points and will feature in India's home Test series against Bangladesh in September.

Other beneficiaries in the Test bowling rankings include left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican (54th to 52nd), who picked up eight wickets in the two South Africa Tests, and pace sensation Shamar Joseph (65th to 54th), who picked up six wickets in the second Test.

As for the South Africans, all-rounder Wiaan Mulder moved up 27 places to 65th on the Test bowling rankings. Opener Aiden Markram (23rd to 21st) and wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne (62nd to 46th) saw rises in the Test batting rankings.

South Africa pulled off thrilling series win against the West Indies

Despite several players producing commendable performances, the West Indies suffered a heartbreaking 0-1 Test series defeat at home to South Africa.

The series opener in Trinidad ebbed and flowed before the hosts batted out of their skins on the final day to earn a draw. The action then shifted to Guyana for the decider on a bowling-friendly track.

After restricting the Proteas to 160 in their first innings, the West Indies could not capitalize on the momentum and were bowled out for 144 in their first essay. Better batting conditions meant the visitors scored 246 in their second innings to set the West Indies a target of 263 for victory.

However, the Caribbean side endured a dismal top-order collapse to fall to 104/6 before a lower-order fightback provided them a glimmer of hope. Yet, they eventually fell 40 runs short and conceded the series.

The two teams will now play a three-match T20I series, starting in Trinidad on August 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️