Jason Holder rises above Jasprit Bumrah in T20I Rankings for bowlers after taking 4 wickets in 4 balls against England

Jason Holder has climbed to 23rd position in the latest ICC T20I Rankings for bowlers. The West Indies bowler scalped 15 wickets in the recently-concluded T20I series against England to jump three spots on the bowling charts.

Holder was the leading wicket-taker in the five-match series between England and West Indies. He helped his team win the final T20I by taking four wickets off four balls.

Courtesy of his phenomenal performance, Holder has now risen above Jasprit Bumrah, Haris Rauf and Bilal Khan in the rankings list. The Caribbean player now has 561 rating points, while Bumrah is three spots below him with 552 rating points.

England's Moeen Ali has also improved his position in the ICC T20I Rankings for all-rounders. Ali scored 108 runs and picked up five wickets against West Indies. He is now third on the charts above Glenn Maxwell and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Speaking of the other changes that happened in the all-rounders' rankings, West Indies captain Kieron Pollard has climbed 14 places to attain the 19th position. His teammate Romario Shephard has jumped from 82nd to the 70th spot.

Jason Holder has entered the top 35 of the ICC T20I Rankings for all-rounders

Holder will soon be in action against India

While Holder attained the 23rd position in the latest ICC T20I Rankings for bowlers, he also broke into the top 35 of the rankings for all-rounders after his recent heroics. Holder has moved up from 49th to 34th on the all-rounders' charts.

The Caribbean all-rounder will soon reach India for a series against the Men in Blue. Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the West Indies series, meaning Holder will have an opportunity to widen the gap on the ICC T20I Rankings for bowlers.

