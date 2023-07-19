Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) opener Jason Roy has stamped his authority on Major League Cricket (MLC). He smashed a crunching six against the San Francisco Unicorns (SFU) in Match 8 of the tournament at the Grand Prairie Stadium on Tuesday, July 18.

There was much speculation pre-tournament about the England opener's decision to forfeit the national contract to participate in the MLC. After missing LAKR's opening two games, Roy was in his zone right away on his tournament debut.

The dashing opener danced down the pitch to left-arm seamer Carmi le Roux and smoked a humungous six off a short delivery to the deep mid-wicket boundary. It was a resounding statement on only the second ball of the LAKR innings, with the ball soaring deep into the stands.

Jason Roy was recently involved with the parent franchise of LAKR, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), in the 2023 IPL. The 32-year-old played eight games and scored 285 runs at an average of 35.63 and a blistering strike rate of 151.60.

In his MLC debut, Roy scored a breathtaking 45 off 21 deliveries, with four boundaries and as many sixes to provide LAKR with the perfect start to their stiff run chase. However, overhauling SFU's total of 212 proved a bridge too far, as LAKR finished 21 runs short of the target.

"170-180 was a par score" - Sunil Narine

LAKR skipper Sunil Narine was disappointed after his side suffered their third consecutive defeat of their MLC campaign.

After dismal batting performances in the opening two defeats, the bowling let the side down in their 21-run loss to SFU. Having conceded 212/7 to a rampaging SFU batting lineup, the Knight Riders started their run chase on a scintillating note at 55/0 in the fifth over.

However, wickets at regular intervals meant that LAKR could not sustain the momentum, ultimately falling short of the target. Despite the disastrous start to their campaign, Sunil Narine remained even-keel at the post-match presentation.

"Once it gets too far, it gets tough. We got a good start but lost a cluster of wickets in the middle overs. 170-180 was a par score. We started good but the wickets in the middle strangulated us. You still have to come out and reset. You try and give it your best shot. Sometimes it comes off and sometimes it doesn't," said Narine.

LAKR remain the only winless team in the competition, with three losses in as many games. With only two games remaining, finishing in the top four for playoff qualification will require a miraculous finish with several other results going their way.

As for SFU, the win takes them to third on the points table, with four points in three games. The pulsating action now shifts from Dallas to Morrisville after a day's break, with LAKR taking on the Washington Freedom on Thursday, July 20.