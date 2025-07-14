Jasprit Bumrah asks fan demanding wicket to bowl himself during ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah asked a demanding fan to bowl himself during the third Test against England. The game is being played at the iconic Lord's cricket stadium.

Ad

The speedster was standing on the boundary line while fielding when a fan from behind called out to him.

"Jasprit, I want wicket," the fan could be heard saying.

The 31-year-old came up with a hilarious response to the demand. Without turning around, Jasprit Bumrah signalled for the fan to go out and bowl himself, pointing his left hand towards the pitch.

Watch the video posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

It has been an exciting Test match so far. Heading into the final day, India are 58/4, chasing a total of 193 in the fourth innings. The visitors need 135 more runs to win and gain a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. However, with England requiring just six more wickets, the game is in the balance.

Jasprit Bumrah on the Lord's honours board

Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the second Test due to his workload management, returned at Lord's. The ace pacer picked up from where he left in Leeds, picking up a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

Ad

He dismissed Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, and Jofra Archer, returning with figures of 5/74 from his 27 overs. Jasprit Bumrah thus got his name engraved on the Lord's Honours Board.

He also surpassed former captain and 1983 World Cup winner Kapil Dev, setting the record for the most five-wicket hauls (13) by an Indian pacer in away Tests. Bumrah also joined legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram for the joint-most 5-fors by an Asian in SENA countries. He also has the most 5-fors (12) in the World Test Championship (WTC).

The 31-year-old had bagged a five-wicket haul in the opening Test at Headingley as well. In the second innings at Lord's, Bumrah picked up the wickets of Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse, returning with figures of 2/38 and helping the visitors bowl England out for just 192.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news