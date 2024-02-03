Jasprit Bumrah becomes fastest Indian pacer to take 150 Test wickets

Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has put on a bowling performance of the highest order to send England tumbling towards conceding a massive lead on Day 2 of the 2nd Test in Vishakhapatnam.

As a result, he became the fastest Indian pacer to pick up 150 Test scalps and the second-quickest Asian after Pakisan's Waqar Younis. Bumrah picked 150 wickets in 34 Tests while Younis did so in 27.

The dismissal occurred in the 50th over of England's innings as the visiting captain Ben Stokes was on strike and the right-arm pace spearhead went around the wicket. The ball to the left-hander seamed in and stayed a bit low, flattening the off-stump. Stokes reacted helplessly, dragging himself off the field for an enterprising 47.

While the 30-year-old conceded a few more runs than expected in his first spell, he was outstanding in his second, sending the likes of Joe Root, Ollie Pope, and Jonny Bairstow back to the pavilion.

England started with a 59-run stand between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett. The former added another 55 with Ollie Pope before departing for 76.

Jasprit Bumrah gets James Anderson's wicket to hand India a 143-run lead

Jasprit Bumrah. (Image Credits: Getty)

Veteran seamer and England's No. 11 James Anderson became the Ahmedabad-born speedster's sixth victim of the innings as he trapped him lbw, with the umpire having no hesitation to rule him out. With the tourists folding for 253 after a great start, Rohit Sharma and Co. have a 143-run lead.

The home side began the day at 336-6, with Yashasvi Jaiswal resuming on 179. While the left-hander reached his double-hundred, India could add only 60 more runs to their overnight total and were bowled out for 396. James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir, and Rehan Ahmed took three wickets each as England managed to keep India to less than 400, contrary to expectations.

India should back themselves to level the series with as considerable a lead of 143.

