Jasprit Bumrah castles Joe Root for 104 to put India on top on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah got the prized wicket of English batter Joe Root for 104 on Day 2 of the third Test at Lord's on Friday, July 11. The pacer bowled a full delivery which drew Root forward. The ball took a thick inside edge and crashed into the middle stump.

It was just the start that India needed in the opening session of play and the last thing England needed as they looked to set a big first innings score on a scorching day in London.

It was the 11th time that Bumrah had dismissed Root in Test cricket. It is the joint most number of times that any bowler has dismissed the English batter, along with Pat Cummins.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

Root had brought up his century off the first ball of the day with a boundary off Bumrah. It was his 37th Test hundred, thereby going past Rahul Dravid and Steve Smith for batters with the most Test hundreds.

Jasprit Bumrah strikes early on Day 2 to dent England's chances of making a big first innings score

England began the day on 251/4 but suffered an early dent as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Ben Stokes bowled for 44. He then dismissed Joe Root and Chris Woakes off consecutive deliveries to put the hosts well-and-truly on the backfoot.

The 31-year-old had dismissed Harry Brook on Day 1, and his three scalps on Day 2 brought India back into the match and with the possibility of restricting England to a score below 350.

Bumrah made a comeback into the playing XI after missing the second Test match at Edgbaston. He had taken a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the series opener at Headingley before going wicketless in the second innings. At the time of writing, England were 292/7 in 91 overs with Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse at the crease.

