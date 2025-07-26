Jasprit Bumrah castles Liam Dawson for 26 with a jaffa early on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Jul 26, 2025 16:09 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Jasprit Bumrah celebrating Liam Dawson's wicket. [Getty Images]

India ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah struck early as he knocked over Liam Dawson early on Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday, July 26. Dawson departed for a valuable 26 off 65 balls, comprising three boundaries, as the hosts lost their eighth wicket for 563.

The dismissal came in the 140th over of England’s first innings, fifth over of the day. Bumrah bowled a good-length ball with variable bounce on offer as he castled the right-hander with a peach. To Dawson’s surprise, the ball kept low and hit the top of the off-stump. This was Bumrah’s second wicket of the match.

Watch the video below:

With his 51st Test scalp in England, he equalled Ishant Sharma for most wickets by an Indian bowler on English soil.

Most test wickets in England by Indians

  1. Bumrah – 51
  2. Ishant Sharma -51
  3. Kapil Dev – 43
  4. Mohammed Shami – 42
  5. Mohammed Siraj – 37

Jasprit Bumrah strikes early on Day 4, but England take a first innings lead past 200

Jasprit Bumrah provided an early breakthrough, but England have taken their first innings lead over 200. Joe Root top-scored with 150 runs off 248 balls, comprising 14 boundaries. The top three also looked solid as Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, and Ollie Pope slammed 94 (100), 84 (113), and 71 (128), respectively.

At the time of writing, England were 571/8 after 141 overs, with Stokes (92 off 150) and Brydon Carse (2 off 8) at the crease. Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, and Ravindra Jadeja have scalped two wickets apiece.

Asked to bat first, India posted 358 in their first innings, thanks to half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, and Rishabh Pant (injured). Stokes led by example with the ball for the hosts, bagging a five-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Jofra Archer bagged three wickets.

England are leading the five-match series against India 2-1 following a 22-run triumph in the third Test at Lord’s. The tourists must win or draw the match to stay alive in the series.

About the author
James Kuanal

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.


More from Sportskeeda
