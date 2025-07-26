Jasprit Bumrah castles Liam Dawson for 26 with a jaffa early on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

India ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah struck early as he knocked over Liam Dawson early on Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday, July 26. Dawson departed for a valuable 26 off 65 balls, comprising three boundaries, as the hosts lost their eighth wicket for 563.The dismissal came in the 140th over of England’s first innings, fifth over of the day. Bumrah bowled a good-length ball with variable bounce on offer as he castled the right-hander with a peach. To Dawson’s surprise, the ball kept low and hit the top of the off-stump. This was Bumrah’s second wicket of the match.Watch the video below:With his 51st Test scalp in England, he equalled Ishant Sharma for most wickets by an Indian bowler on English soil.Most test wickets in England by IndiansBumrah – 51Ishant Sharma -51Kapil Dev – 43Mohammed Shami – 42Mohammed Siraj – 37Jasprit Bumrah strikes early on Day 4, but England take a first innings lead past 200Jasprit Bumrah provided an early breakthrough, but England have taken their first innings lead over 200. Joe Root top-scored with 150 runs off 248 balls, comprising 14 boundaries. The top three also looked solid as Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, and Ollie Pope slammed 94 (100), 84 (113), and 71 (128), respectively.At the time of writing, England were 571/8 after 141 overs, with Stokes (92 off 150) and Brydon Carse (2 off 8) at the crease. Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, and Ravindra Jadeja have scalped two wickets apiece.Asked to bat first, India posted 358 in their first innings, thanks to half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, and Rishabh Pant (injured). Stokes led by example with the ball for the hosts, bagging a five-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Jofra Archer bagged three wickets.England are leading the five-match series against India 2-1 following a 22-run triumph in the third Test at Lord’s. The tourists must win or draw the match to stay alive in the series.Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test live scores and updates here.