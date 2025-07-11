Jasprit Bumrah dismisses perplexed Chris Woakes for a golden duck after successful DRS call on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah made a stellar start to Day 2 of the third Test between England and India at Lord's. He dismissed Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and then Chris Woakes for a golden duck to push the hosts further on the back foot.

Ad

After Bumrah had dismissed Root on the first delivery of the 88th over, he pitched the next ball on a good length that nipped away, and Woakes only managed a faint edge, with Dhruv Jurel completing the catch. The batter was initially given not out. However, the slip cordon appeared excited, and captain Shubman Gill eventually went for a review.

The DRS call proved successful as a clear spike was visible on UltraEdge. Chris Woakes was left perplexed, failing to open his account with England falling into further trouble, leaving them at 271/7.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jasprit Bumrah breathes fire as India make solid start to Day 2

Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the second Test to manage his workload. Returning for the third Test, he managed to pick up a solitary wicket of Harry Brook on the opening day.

However, the speedster has made a terrific start with the ball on the second day, bagging three quick wickets in the ongoing morning session. He first dismissed England captain Ben Stokes (44) with a brilliant delivery from round the wicket that hit the top of off.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He then delivered another massive blow, sending the centurion Joe Root back to the hut for 104 off 199 deliveries, getting him out for the 11th time in Test cricket. With the wicket of Chris Woakes next, Jasprit Bumrah has made the second new ball count, giving the visitors early and important breakthroughs after England batted well to get to a solid position on the opening day.

He has been in exceptional form, having bagged a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the opening Test at Headingley.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news