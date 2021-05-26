Jasprit Bumrah drops a place, Bangladesh bowlers gain big in latest ICC rankings for ODI bowlers

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah dropped a place to fifth spot in the latest ICC rankings for ODI bowlers, while Bangladesh stars Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman moved into second and ninth place respectively.

Bangladesh recently took an unassailable 2-0 lead in their ongoing three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Mehidy Hasan has been the star of the show with the ball, picking up seven wickets across two games. This has helped the off-spinner move up three places to second spot in the latest ICC rankings for bowlers.

Mustafizur Rahman, meanwhile, was the biggest mover, jumping eight places to slot into ninth spot in the rankings.

Trent Boult continues to lead the chart with 737 rating points. But Mehidy Hasan is closing in on the Blackcaps fast bowler following his exploits against Sri Lanka.

Jasprit Bumrah is the sole Indian on the list. The fast bowler's ranking has taken a hit as he didn't feature in the home series against England earlier this year due to his marriage.

Bumrah's last appearance in an ODI came against Australia in December last year.

Jasprit Bumrah to miss India's next limited over series against Sri Lanka

The Indian team management has used Jasprit Bumrah judiciously over the last few months.

However, he is set to play a vital role in India's crucial tour of England, where they will play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand followed by a grueling five-match Test series against the host nation.

India are also set to travel to Sri Lanka for a limited overs series in July and Jasprit Bumrah, along with other senior members, will miss the series due to their involvement on the England tour.

The Indian team management is expected to choose a completely different squad for the three ODIs and three T20Is against Sri Lanka.

Bumrah's ranking might continue to take a hit in ODIs as the fast bowler's hiatus from the 50-over format is set to go on for a few more months.

