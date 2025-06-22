Jasprit Bumrah equals Kapil Dev’s massive Test record with fifer in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

India ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah added another feather to his cap with a five-wicket haul against England on Day 3 of the first Test at Headingley in Leeds on Sunday, June 22. After bagging three crucial wickets on Day 2, the speedster removed Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue to ensure India wrapped up England's first innings for 465 to gain a six-run lead before the tea break on Day 3.

This was Bumrah's 12th fifer away from home, the joint-highest for Team India in the longest format. The 31-year-old took just 34 Tests compared to former India legend Kapil Dev (66 Tests) for the record. He will now be keen to go past the former skipper during the ongoing five-match Test series in England.

Most five-fers for India in away Tests

12 Jasprit Bumrah (34 Tests) * 12 Kapil Dev (66) 9 Ishant Sharma (63) 8 Zaheer Khan (54) 7 Irfan Pathan (15)

Expand Tweet

Trending

It’s worth mentioning that Jasprit Bumrah has scalped four fifers against Australia and England and three against South Africa. His other five-wicket hauls have come against the West Indies (2) and Sri Lanka (1).

Jasprit Bumrah bags a fifer but England keep things under control against India in the Test opener

Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball for India, but England managed to pile up 465 in their first innings. Bumrah’s bowling partners Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj bagged three and two wickets, respectively. However, the duo leaked 128 and 122 runs in their 20 and 27 overs, respectively.

Ollie Pope top-scored for England with 106 off 137 balls with the help of 14 boundaries. Harry Brook also chipped in with 99 off 112 deliveries. Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith and Chris Woakes respectively added 62, 40 and 38 to the scorecard. Meanwhile, Joe Root, skipper Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes chipped in with their 20s.

Asked to bat first, India put up 471 in their first innings, thanks to centuries from skipper Shubman Gill (147), Rishabh Pant (134) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (101). Josh Tongue and Stokes scalped four wickets apiece for the hosts.

At the time of writing, India were 20/1 in their second innings, with Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul at the crease. Brydon Carse provided the first breakthrough for England. Jaiswal was caught behind for 4 by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news