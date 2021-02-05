Jasprit Bumrah equals unique world record

Jasprit Bumrah has equalled the world record for most number of away Tests before playing his first home Test. The pacer was named in India's playing XI for the first match of the four-Test series against England in Chennai.

West Indies batsman Daren Ganga had also played 17 Tests overseas before playing his first one at home. The Trinidadian made his debut against South Africa at Durban in the 1998 Boxing Day Test, and his first Test at home came in April 2003 against Australia at Guyana.

Jasprit Bumrah was fast-tracked into Test cricket by the Kohli-Shastri management in the 2017-18 season. After a great run with the white ball, Jasprit Bumrah finally made his red-ball debut in the Cape Town Test in January 2018.

The Gujarat pacer immediately impressed in the longer format and went on to play 17 Tests overseas. He was rested in the home series against West Indies in 2018-19, and a year later, an injury ruled him out of the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh, prolonging his wait for a home Test.

Before Jasprit Bumrah, Javagal Srinath held the Indian record. He had played 12 overseas Tests before playing his first in India.

Jasprit Bumrah creates an Indian record

Dan Lawrence becomes Jasprit Bumrah’s first Test wicket at home

One of the finest fast bowlers in the world, Jasprit Bumrah almost got a wicket off his first ball after Rory Burns played a flick straight that went low to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant's right. The 23-year-old was unable to hold on to a difficult chance, and Burns lived to see another day.

Before lunch on day 1, Jasprit Bumrah got England’s no.3 Dan Lawrence out leg before to register his first Test wicket on home soil.

Playing only his 18th Test, Jasprit Bumrah, the No.9 Test bowler in the world, now has 80 wickets at an average of 21.53.