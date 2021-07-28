Jasprit Bumrah falls to seventh place in the latest ICC ODI bowler rankings

Ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah descended by one position and has occupied seventh spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings for the bowlers.

Bumrah has played only three ODIs in the last 12 months and has picked up four wickets during those appearances. This led to his fall in the rankings.

🌟 Josh Hazlewood

🌟 Mitchell Starc



Australia pacers shine in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Rankings for bowling.



Full list: https://t.co/SZchGMW3S9 pic.twitter.com/HHe9TwGKOb — ICC (@ICC) July 28, 2021

Australian pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood improved their standings drastically after a good showing in the recently concluded ODI series against West Indies. Hazlewood moved up five places and reached second spot with 709 points in his tally.

Mitchell Starc has leapfrogged 10 other bowlers and occupied the eighth slot in the latest rankings.

Starc won the Player of the Series award against West Indies as he scalped 11 wickets in just three matches at an impressive average of 10.64, including one five-wicket haul. His bowling partner Hazlewood picked up five wickets across two games.

Australian coach Justin Langer was also impressed by the duo as he said:

"I think Mitchell Starc is the best white ball bowler in the world. He bowls up front, swings the ball. He is the best bowler at the death in the world. He is great to have on our team. The combination with him and Josh Hazlewood is a real plus for us."

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Woakes, Mehidy Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Kagiso Rabada, and Matt Henry fell by one place in the rankings. Trent Boult retained the top spot with 737 points.

Babar Azam continues his reign at the top of ICC ODI batting rankings

England v Pakistan - First Vitality International T20

While Hazlewood and Starc made massive strides in the ODI bowling rankings, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam consolidated his position atop the ODI batting rankings.

Indian batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have maintained their respective second and third positions.

David Warner and Quinton de Kock moved up one place each and have reached seventh and eighth positions respectively in the ICC ODI batters' rankings.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar