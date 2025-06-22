Jasprit Bumrah gets the prized wicket of Joe Root for 28 caught at first slip on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah got the prized scalp of Joe Root for 28 on Day 2 of the first England versus India Test at Leeds on Saturday, June 21. The 31-year-old got a ball to seam away off the pitch. Root poked his bat out to edge the delivery into Karun Nair's hands at first slip in the 47th over.

This was the 10th time that Bumrah had dismissed Root in Test cricket. It was a wicket that India needed in the closing stages of the day. England made the most of a flat pitch, an old ball, and dry weather at Headingley to pile on the runs.

Root has been arguably the best Test batter in the last couple of years. However, he looked off colour on Saturday as the Indian bowlers maintained a tight line and length to him. It was also an inspired bit of captaincy from Shubman Gill to bring Bumrah back into the attack for one final burst in the final stages of the day.

Jasprit Bumrah emerges as the standout bowler as India toil away in good batting conditions

Jasprit Bumrah emerged as inarguably the best Indian bowler on Day 2 at Headingley, claiming all three England wickets in their first innings. The pacer removed Zak Crawley for four runs in the first over with an absolute peach of a delivery.

Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett then stitched together a stand of 122 runs for the second wicket. Bumrah then returned to remove the latter for 62 and give India a much-needed breakthrough.

Then, in the closing stages of the day, Jasprit Bumrah returned for one final tilt and got the most important wicket of Joe Root, caught by Karun Nair at first slip for 28. If there was one moment that perhaps proved Bumrah was human, it came in the last over of the day. He bowled a sequence of no balls, one of which yielded the wicket of Harry Brook. The hosts ended the day at 209/3, still trailing by 262 runs.

