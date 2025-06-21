Jasprit Bumrah knocks over Ben Duckett for 62 to break 122-run stand on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah dismissed England opener Ben Duckett for 62 on Day 2 of the first England versus India Test at Leeds on Saturday, June 21. The southpaw inside edged a full ball onto his middle stump from a Bumrah delivery, bowled from around the wicket in the 29th over of the innings.

It was a wicket that India badly needed. Duckett and Ollie Pope were motoring along at a good pace on a pitch that had become easier to bat on as the day progressed. The pair put on 122 runs for the second wicket to lay the foundation for the hosts' innings.

It was Bumrah's second wicket of the innings after he had dismissed Zak Crawley for four runs in the first over with a near-unplayable ball.

The 31-year-old also became the Asian pacer with the most number of wickets in South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia. He now has 147 wickets combined in these four countries, going past Wasim Akram, who took 146 wickets in these four nations.

India's support cast fail to deliver after Jasprit Bumrah gets the early wicket

Jasprit Bumrah got India off to the ideal start by removing Zak Crawley for four runs in the first over of the innings. The support cast, led by Mohammed Siraj, failed to get their lines and lengths right as England made the most of the wayward bowling on offer on Day 2. Indian fielders also dropped two catches off Bumrah's bowling.

Shubman Gill turned to the spin of Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the fourth seamer, Shardul Thakur. However, that too proved futile as Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope ground the bowling attack down at Headingley. At the time of writing, England were 141/2 after 35 overs with Pope and Joe Root at the crease.

