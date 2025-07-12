"Joe is standing there, he should not listen" - Jasprit Bumrah's cheeky comment on bowling skills amid ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has revealed that he is working on a few aspects of his bowling to try and sharpen his skills even further. Asked to elaborate on the same, he quipped that he wouldn't want to give out any details in front of Joe Root.

Bumrah and Root attended the press conference for India and England respectively after Day 2 of the Lord's Test on Friday, July 11. The Indian right-arm pacer claimed a five-fer, his 15th in Test cricket. Root was unbeaten on 99 overnight. He reached his 37th Test ton with the first ball of the day, but was bowled by Bumrah for 104.

Speaking at the press conference, the Indian fast bowler asserted that he wants to keep improving his game and hence is working on a few areas. Asked to explain the same in detail, he cheekily commented:

"There are few things, but Joe is standing there, so he should not listen to all of these things."

On a serious note, the 31-year-old explained that he wants to be a bowler who can do everything, which has always been his mindset as a pacer. He elaborated:

"I always felt that I have only one career and I should be able to do everything. I wanted to learn everything. That is still my motivation. If I have a lot of different things up my sleeve, then in different conditions I can contribute more and I [will] have answers for every different kind of condition.

"So all of these things are there. I am still trying to add few more things, but once I am able to get that, then I will be able to explain it a little more," Bumrah added.

The fast bowler's five-fer on Friday was his 13th in away Tests, the most by an Indian bowler. He surpassed the legendary Kapil Dev, who had 12 to his name.

"That answer is a lie" - Jasprit Bumrah on Nitish Reddy taking bowling tips from him

While Bumrah claimed five wickets in England's first innings at Lord's, Nitish Kumar Reddy was an unexpected hero, picking up the first two wickets to fall on Day 1. Speaking after the opening day's play, Reddy credited Bumrah, among others, for the improvement in his bowling. The latter, however, refused to take any praise for Reddy's wickets. Giving full credit to the bowler, he stated:

"That answer is a lie. He's not asked me anything. The other thing is that these youngsters are very confident. They don't need a lot of over-guidance or over-information. Whenever and in whatever capacity they need me, I am right there to help them out. I share my experienced - what I learnt in the previous tours over here. That's as simple as I am trying to keep it."

Reddy dismissed England openers Ben Duckett (23) and Zak Crawley (18) on Day 1 of the Lord's Test. He finished with figures of 2-62 from 17 overs as England were bowled out for 387.

