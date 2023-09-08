Jasprit Bumrah joins India camp ahead of Asia Cup 2023 match vs Pakistan

Jasprit Bumrah re-joined India's camp on Friday evening in a major boost ahead of the high-octane clash against Pakistan in the 2023 Asia Cup on Sunday.

He left Sri Lanka for Mumbai soon after India's group-stage match against Pakistan to celebrate the birth of his first-born boy, Angad, with his wife Sanjana Ganesan.

"Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can't wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it," the pacer had written on his Instagram on Monday.

According to Cricbuzz, he will join the team for a practice session at the R Premadasa Stadium, the venue for the Super Four match between the two arch-rivals on Friday evening. The Indian team might be forced to practice indoors for a second straight day because of the likelihood of inclement weather in Colombo.

Bumrah is yet to bowl in this Asia Cup. The second innings of India's first match against Pakistan was washed out and he was at home when the Men in Blue took an easy 10-wicket win against Nepal in their rain-marred match.

India replaced him with Mohammed Shami against Nepal. The experienced pacer did a decent job, conceding only 29 runs in his seven overs and picking the important wicket of Sompal Kami late in the first innings.

Jasprit Bumrah's ODI record vs Pakistan

Bumrah, who recently made a comeback after being sidelined with a back injury for months, would want to improve on his record against Pakistan on Sunday.

He has played six ODIs against the Men in Green, picking up just four wickets at an average of 48.75 and a strike rate of 58.75, which are his worst against any opponent in the format.